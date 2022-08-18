Statement from Peter Mason, leader of Ealing Council

I share the shock and anger I know people are feeling today following the tragic incident that has occurred on Cayton Road.

Our thoughts are with everyone who knew the victim of this terrible crime, Mr Thomas O’Halloran, who was well known in the area.

At the moment the emphasis must be on the ongoing police investigation.

We are working closely with the police to provide any support we can and join in asking the public to contact the police if they have any information or footage that might help the investigation.

If you have information please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Councillor Peter Mason, leader of Ealing Council