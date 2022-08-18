Students thanked for their hard work

Dorset’s young people are being thanked for their hard work and resilience following this year’s exams, and provided with ways to find out about their next options.

Students receive their A-level and Functional Skills, BTECs and Level 3 Qualifications results on Thursday 18 August, and GCSEs on 25 August.

They have returned to taking exams, after schools were asked to submit teacher assessed grades to exam boards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cllr Andrew Parry, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Children, Education, Skills and Early Help, said: “Students and staff have demonstrated remarkable resilience over the last two years during challenging conditions because of the pandemic, and I thank them for all their hard work.

“You should all be very proud of your achievements.

“Young people may feel uncertain if things haven’t worked out as planned, or hoped for, but I say to them please do not despair. There are many different routes to further education and employment, with training and support to get there. I wish everyone the best for their results and for the future.”

Vik Verma, Director of Education and Learning at Dorset Council said: “Good luck and thank you to all our young people and to staff across our schools, colleges and post 16 institutions for their hard work and determination.

“From further education, to apprenticeships, work and training, there’s a wealth of support to help you choose what is right for you.

“If you are unsure of your next step, take a look at our webpages to read inspirational stories from some of Dorset’s young people who have taken a range of paths to their fulfilling careers”.

Next steps – advice, support and guidance

Career and training options

There are different ways to find out about future options:

talk to your school tutor about the different career options

visit dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/where-next – read about some of Dorset’s young people who have gone on to have fulfilling careers by choosing a range of different paths

find more career information on careerpilot.org.uk

find information and support about options at 16 in Dorset from Flying Start

Advice about apprenticeships can be found online through the Amazing Apprenticeships website.

The Department for Education has shared some advice from the National Careers Service in this blog post.

Students can also find out more about all of their education and training choices by visiting the ‘Get the Jump’ Skills for Life content hub on the National Careers Service website.

Students can also chat directly to an expert adviser via webchat or by calling the National Careers Service exam results helpline:

0800 100 900 (freephone)

Thursday 18 August until Friday 2 September

Weekdays 8am to 8pm

Saturdays 10am to 5pm

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Find information to help young people with SEND decide what route to take in education, training or work – Education, training and work – Dorset Council

Higher education

Any student who is concerned about their results should speak urgently to their school or college, especially if their further education, university place or employment offer depends on a change to their overall grade.

Information about higher education and what to do after you get your results is available from UCAS, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service.

UCAS also offers advice on what to do in different circumstances, depending on results received.

Read UCAS advice about Clearing. Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled.

Advice and emotional support

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) and NHS 111 can assist in providing mental health support.

Young Minds and Kooth offer support for anyone who feels disappointed with their grades. Students are also advised to speak to their school, as they will be able to provide support and advice on next steps.