United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity’s new public website goes live

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity (ULHC) has launched a new website to promote everything it does for the patients and staff of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

Today, Wednesday 17 August, the Charity celebrates its 26th anniversary and it continues to support ULHT staff to deliver outstanding care to our patients, their families and carers at Lincolnshire Hospitals.

The website has all the latest Charity news, including completed and ongoing projects, upcoming events and it allows members of the public to set up their own fundraising pages, as well as donate to their local hospitals.

ULHC work with ULHT to develop and fund innovative and exciting projects that make a real difference to the lives of our patients, their families and the staff that take care of them.

Some of the projects the Charity has funded include memento bears for babies on neonatal units and wedding boxes for end of life patients. The Charity have also funded a sensory room at Pilgrim Hospital Boston and are purchasing a new MRI Play Therapy scanner for children to understand the process better, relieving the need for general anaesthetic.

Charity Manager Ben Petts said: “The Charity strives to make a real difference by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, our visitors and our staff. This new website promotes our mission, explaining what we do, the difference we can make and how members of the public can get involved.

“All the upcoming events and appeals can also be found on the website and it has made donating to ULHC easier than ever.”

Take a look at the Charity’s new website and all the amazing work they are doing.