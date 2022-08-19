5 reasons why Hull is always the right choice

Thousands of young people are receiving their A-Level results today (Thursday 18 August) and planning the next exciting chapter in their lives.

For many, this will bring them to our great city of Hull, whether that’s to work and forge a career at one of our brilliant businesses and organisations, or to study at one of our fantastic educational institutions .

Here’s five reasons why Hull is always the right choice –

Food

Daeng and Malai Singhe, Malai Thai Street Food on Newland Avenue.

Hull is a diverse city, full of different cultures, flavours and cuisines. You can grab a taste of just about anywhere in the world if you look hard enough and the result is never disappointing. Trinity Market, the Marina and Newland Avenue are just three spots where you can indulge yourself with some incredible flavours, and there are also a host of fantastic food festivals and street food events throughout the year. It wouldn’t be right to talk about food without mentioning our very own Hull delicacies. You’ve not been to Hull unless you’ve tried a pattie, and of course you can turn any meal into a winner with the greatest ingredient of them all – chip spice.

Music

Humber Street Sesh takes place every year on the Marina in Hull. Photo credit: Tyler Rayner.

The music scene in Hull is belting, with the city producing heavyweight bands and artists such as the Beautiful South, Everything but the Girl and Calum Scott. The Hull conveyor belt continues to produce bands like LIFE and Low Hummer, supported by institutions like the Sesh and the Adelphi Club. As well as championing local music, they bring exciting acts from all over the country to Hull. Humber Street Sesh is one of the highlights of the city’s calendar, with thousands of people flocking to Hull’s Marina for the annual festival, and the recent arrival of the Bonus Arena means that the city now boasts one of the finest, first-class music venues in the country.

Sport

A mural celebrating Hull sporting pride in Chanterlands Avenue.

The football team is flying high (don’t say it too soon, but surely a return to the Premier League can’t be too far off…) and the rugby rivalry between Hull KR and Hull FC, east versus west, has to be one of the most passionate sporting rivalries in the country – across any sport. Hull-born tennis star Paul Jubb gave eventual finalist Nick Kyrgios a huge scare at Wimbledon this year, pushing the Australian to five sets, and our city has a huge boxing legacy thanks to the success of fighters like Luke Campbell and Tommy Coyle.

Nature

Deers are just some of the wildlife you can find on our doorstep. Photo by Gary McLeod.

Nature is on our doorstep. Whether you fancy exploring some (or all) of the 79 miles of the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds Way, or want to dip your toes in the sea along the spectacular East Yorkshire coastline, we are just a short drive, train ride or even a pedal away from some of the country’s most eye-catching and serene spots. Don’t forget to pack your walking boots!

People

Hull is full of friendly faces.

The most important part of any city is the people, and it’s here that Hull lands the knockout punch. If you are new to the city, don’t worry, Hull is one of the friendliest places in the country and we can’t wait to welcome you to our great city.