Bradford College Celebrates A Level and BTEC Results 2022

Today (18 August 2022), Bradford College is celebrating the achievements of all Level 3 students collecting exam results.

A Level students were invited into the College’s David Hockney Building to mark their success, celebrate with friends and tutors, and get help with next steps and clearing applications. BTEC and other Level 3 students collected their results online.

This year, 95% of all Bradford College A Level students achieved university offers, with the other 5% moving into further training or employment. Sociology A Level achieved a 100% pass rate, and 75% of all English A Level students achieved equivalent A*-C grades.

A Level provision at Bradford College is tailored to bespoke Science, Health, and Social Science pathways and taught in the specialist Advanced Technology Centre to better prepare students for university.

Students choose the pathway best suited to their aspirations. For example, students opting for the Science Pathway study A Level Biology, Chemistry, and Maths for progression into careers such as Medicine, Pharmacy, Teaching and Dentistry.

Two A Level students, Eliza Bentley and Ben Hudson, recently won Student of the Year awards at Bradford College and both have unconditional offers to study at The University of Hull. Both students took the A Level Science pathway studying Maths, Biology, and Chemistry.

Eliza, who won the Maths Student of the Year Award in July, also received an unconditional offer from The University of York. She said “I’m really excited! It’s been a long, hard path to get here, but we’ve made it! Not knowing our results was hard, but now it’s done, I’m so relieved.”

Ben won the Biology Student of the Year award and has an unconditional offer from the University of Hull to study Marine Biology. Ben said “I’m really happy but glad it’s over. There were times I thought we wouldn’t get this far with catch up lessons and extra work. I’m now ready to collapse but very relieved!”

Students Michael Steel and Aksa Ahmed achieved A grades in Sociology and Biology respectively. Michael has an offer to study Psychology at the University of Leeds and has been a superb ambassador at Bradford College – contributing to the Students’ Union and even sitting on the student interview panel for senior leaders! Aksa, who has been accepted to study Biomedical Sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University, said “A Level Biology made me realise the real-life applications biology has on my own life and had made me want it study it further.”

Josh Long, a Science pathway A Level student, is taking up a role in the Police force – his long-held ambition. Josh will start as a detention officer on a six-week placement, before moving onto the beat and then to a higher tier with lots of potential specialisms. Fellow A Level Science pathway student, Paris Stilgoe, has been offered a full-time post as a Data Improvement Officer for the NHS. Paris worked throughout the pandemic in a local vaccination centre.

Other successes include news that 100% of all Applied Science BTEC students will be progressing to university destinations.

Andrew Ridley-Ellis, Bradford College Head of School for Sixth Form, School of Applied Science, and School of Allied Health, said:

“Congratulations to all our students for achieving these results after the challenges of the last few years. These young people have shown that Bradford College is an ambitious provider with some impressive A Levels outcomes, including unconditional offers from Russell Group institutions to study subjects such as Maths. Other students are the first in their family to go to university. We are so proud of all of them and wish them every success in the future.

“The College offers qualifications that provide fantastic opportunities for students to progress, achieve career goals, and contribute to the regional and national economy. By 2023, we will offer a new Engineering pathway with the addition of Physics to our A Level portfolio. We are here to support students with whatever they choose to do next and look forward to welcoming our next cohort of learners in September.”

Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum, said:



“Congratulations to all students finishing this year with us [..] your accomplishments are an inspiration to us all at Bradford College as we watched you grow through your time studying with us, and we know you will go on to great things […]. Bradford is a really vibrant and growing city, and we know that you will make an important future contribution to that.”

Find out more about student success on the Bradford Telegraph & Argus live round-up of today’s results: https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/20670068.live-bradford-a-level-results-day-2022/

Clearing 2022

If you’re re-evaluating your exam results, returning to education, or working towards a career change, now is an ideal opportunity to apply to study with Bradford College. Clearing is a great way to secure a place on a full-time degree, higher apprenticeship, or professional qualification.

If you want to apply for a degree-level course or have already applied but changed your mind about choices, you can use Clearing to find a full-time course ready to start in September 2022.

The Bradford College guidance team is available to assist with queries about HNC, HND, Foundation Degree, Honours Degree, Postgraduate, and all other Level 4+ pathways. Subjects cover the arts, construction, engineering, digital, education, teaching, health sciences, professional services, and social care.

When you have your results and you’re ready to apply, call the Bradford College Clearing Hotline on 01274 088999 or apply online using the course links found on the College Clearing webpage.

N.B. Clearing is run by UCAS and you can apply for any of our full-time courses as long as you don’t already hold an offer from another university or college. Information on the clearing process can be found on the UCAS website