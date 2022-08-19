BTC Celebrates T Level Results Day

Bridgwater & Taunton College are excited to celebrate the success of the first cohort of T Levels at the College as students found out their results. Students at BTC achieved results which were above the national average with 36% of students achieving high grades.

BTC were amongst the first colleges in the country to offer this qualification that links together theory of subjects with industry placement. The T Levels are the perfect steppingstone for progressing to university, highly skilled employment, higher technical qualifications or higher apprenticeships.

Louise Rowley, Vice Principal at Bridgwater & Taunton College, said,

We are delighted with these T Level results; students have done exceptionally well with many achieving high grades. These students are trail blazers, being the first cohort to complete the new government flagship qualification and have set high standards for those following in their footsteps. We could not be prouder of their achievements. Our T Level students are progressing to some fabulous destinations with many opportunities for career progression, from University, Higher Level Apprenticeships with prestigious organisations such as Willmott Dixon and Vistry partnerships to employment within their sector. These destinations demonstrate the value of industry placements which are embedded within T Levels, which have given students a real head start in their chosen career.

Students completed their industry placements with a variety of prestigious employers including, Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd, Somerset FA, RSPCA and Vistry Partnership to name a few.

Josh Harris, Social Value Manager at Vistry Partnership in Bristol, said, Josh Harris, Social Value Manager at Vistry Partnership in Bristol, said

It’s great to have a partnership with BTC. We are passionate about providing experience and inspiring the next generation. We look forward to working with BTC and our 2 new work placement students this year.

Gareth Searle, who studied the T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development, said

I’ve really enjoyed my T – Level and my work placement was for the RSPCA which was great. Having achieved a Distinction I am now going to study at the UCS which I am really excited about.

Gareth’s parents’, Andrew and Gillian were delighted with the results Gareth achieved, Andrew commented,

I really liked the work experience element of the course. It has enabled Gareth to be prepared for the real working environment. I wanted Gareth to do an apprenticeship, and this was a great compromise.

Gillian continued,

I love the fact that this course has built Gareth’s confidence. I also love that the communication between BTC and the student is great. We have even had responses from our emails on weekends. We are very proud of Gareth and his achievements.

BTC offer a wide range of T Levels from Nursing to Software Development. If you would like more information about studying T Levels at Bridgwater & Taunton College, please contact our Information & Advice team on 01278 441234 or visit www.btc.ac.uk.