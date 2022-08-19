Cancer Centre Recruitment Day – Thursday 1 September

The Cancer Centre team aspire to provide exceptional care in fantastic facilities with great opportunities for staff

This rapidly growing centre is looking for passionate and enthusiastic cancer team to help us achieve our aspirations.

Band 6 Registered Nurses

Registered Nurses Band 5 Registered Nurses

Registered Nurses Band 2 Healthcare Assistants

We have vacancies both in the Chemotherapy Suite and Oncology/Haematology Ward for all roles.

Is this you?

If so, please come along to our recruitment day being held in the Health and Wellbeing room in the Cancer Centre on Thursday 1 September, 0900 – 1600.

We will offer a tour of our department; completion of application forms and an interview will take place on the day.

We have a strong belief in the importance of education and offer a great learning environment, including a monthly protected educational afternoon held in the cancer centre, access to funded chemotherapy delivery course, as well as funded specialist degree and master modules available in Chemotherapy/Haematology and Oncology.

If you are interested, you can drop in on the day. If you would like to book a time slot or if you have any questions, please contact Carolina Medal on 01908 995274 or [email protected]