Clear the path to your future with Bedfordshire

Today (18th August) marks A Level, T Level and BTEC results day and the Clearing lines are already buzzing at the University of Bedfordshire.

Clearing is simply just another way to apply to university and thousands of students successfully secure a place on their dream course through Clearing every year. The dedicated admissions team who are manning Bedfordshire’s Clearing hotline expect to receive approximately 1,500 calls from prospective students today alone.

David Seaton, Assistant Director of Student Recruitment & Admissions, said: “The day of exam results and the Clearing process can be a stressful time for any student, so we want to make sure that all applicants are supported and feel confident in their decision to apply. When they get in touch with our dedicated Clearing and admissions team, they will find out lots of useful information about their course, campus life and the variety of support available to them during their studies and beyond.”

With places still available on over 200 different courses offered by the University across its Luton, Bedford, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes campuses – including Adult Nursing, Fashion Design, Psychology, Forensic Science and Primary Education – students who may not have received the exam results they expected are being encouraged not to worry and to just give the Clearing line a call to discuss their options.

On-campus accommodation is guaranteed for all first year students and every student who enrols at the University in September 2022 – whether they come through Clearing or not – will automatically receive a bursary of £1,500 to help with their living expenses during their time at Bedfordshire. Those students who score more than 112 UCAS tariff points will also be eligible for a Merit Scholarship of £2,400 to help with living costs during their studies.

David Seaton added: “We know living costs are a big concern for students, particularly at the moment, so we hope this additional funding – which does not need to be paid back – will help alleviate some monetary pressures.”

A number of virtual and in-person open days are already lined up from today so that prospective students can join campus tours and meet tutors from their course, allowing them to see the University first hand and to ask specific questions about their studies and learning environments.

Through the Clearing hotline, students can also organise direct calls with academics from across each faculty who can help give the applicants an idea of a particular course’s workload, activities, term plans and job prospects.

For more information about the Clearing process and to speak to the team, call the Clearing Hotline on 0300 3300 073 (open 24 hours every day throughout August) or apply online today!