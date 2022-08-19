Croydon students excel in their first post-pandemic exams – Newsroom

After two years of studying through the Covid-19 pandemic, students across Croydon received their hard-earned A-level, BTEC, Diploma, vocational and other technical qualification results today.

Croydon’s overall A-level pass rate is in line with the reported national average of 98.4%. This is slightly lower than last year’s assessment-based average of 99.2%.

However, Croydon’s A-level results have improved since the last time students completed end of year exams in 2019 rather than the coursework and internal-based assessments used during the pandemic.

Leavers in 2022 studied through the pandemic, having only sat a physical exam for the first time this year.

There was an increase in the percentage of students achieving top A*-A grades, which rose from 19% in 2019 to 25%. A*-C grades also improved, with 75% of students receiving results within this range – an increase of almost 5% since 2019.

At Archbishop Tenison’s High School, students were on site early this morning to pick up their exam results.

Aurora Mills, 18, from South Norwood got A, B and C results across her three chosen A-levels and will study Philosophy & Psychology at Nottingham University. After she got into her top university, she said she was “very relieved to know that I am secure with my future endeavours.”

Isobel Davies, 18, from Central Croydon received two As and a B in her results. Isobel plans to take a gap year to train as a pastry chef in France before studying business management at University. She said “I wasn’t sure what to expect with my results as we have never done exams before but now they are over it is a big relief.”

Pass rates on other Level 3 qualifications, such as BTECs, continued to be strong across the borough with a high number of students achieving distinction grades.

At The BRIT School in Selhurst, there was a mix of A-level results as well as UAL qualifications in performing and creative arts. Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, said: “We’re proud of offering a broad education and this year’s results reflect that – we have 70% of students with distinctions in their UAL qualifications today as well as A-level results which have been improving year on year. Today’s results are proof of the hard work and creativity of our young people, as well as their resilience through the pandemic.”

Teddy Hudson, 18, from Shirley, received a Distinction in Film Production and will study Broadcast Engineering at Ravensbourne University. Teddy said “The pandemic was difficult, but our teachers helped make adjustments for us. It feels like the hard part is done already and really prepared us for university.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon said:

“It’s great to see so many of our young people celebrating A-level, BTEC, Diploma and technical qualification successes this year after two years of hard work and study, some of which was far from ideal under pandemic settings.

“I want to say a massive well done to all our sixth-form and college students as they move on to the world of university, apprenticeships, work and countless other opportunities. Big thanks should also be given to the parents, carers, teachers, schools, colleges and local communities who have helped set our young people on their way.

“I know today can be disappointing for those students who didn’t receive the results they were hoping for. Don’t worry if you’re in this situation, there is help and advice available from your school or college who can support you to explore your options and what pathways are available for you – it is what you do next that counts!”

The council has produced an Exam Results guide to make sure students get all the help they need to for next steps after their results.

Further third-party advice and support is also available for any students who are unsure on their next steps or were impacted by results which weren’t what they hoped for: