Exam success for Merton students after testing two years of Covid

Cllr Kenny with students at Ursuline High School

Many congratulations to all Merton students who received their A level and Applied General and Technical results today.

Students were from the first cohort to start their A Levels during the pandemic and were thus significantly affected by the lockdowns and other measures of the last two and half years, making their achievements all the more remarkable for the barriers they have had to overcome.

Early figures show that 32% of students in Merton schools received the top grades of A/A* and 61% at A*-B. On Applied General courses, the average point score for students was 38.69, and above the national and Merton 2019 outcomes.

Raynes Park students with their results

– At Raynes Park High School, the proportion of pupils achieving A*-B grades at A level increased by 25% this year, when compared to 2019.

– Students in the combined sixth form (RR6) for Ricards Lodge High School and Rutlish School achieved 36% at A*-A grades; an increase of 8% compared to 2019.

– At Ursuline High School, 55.3% of entries were graded at A*-B, and the first cohort of T level students all successfully completed the new qualification in digital production, design and development.

– At Wimbledon College, the proportion of pupils achieving A*-B grades at A level increased by 19% this year, when compared to 2019.

– The proportion of pupils achieving A*-B grades at St Mark’s Academy increased by 28% this year, compared to 2019.

Students at Rutlish school celebrate their results

Councillor Sally Kenny, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, visited Ursuline High School on Thursday 18 August to speak to students receiving their results about their plans for further education and vocational training.

Cllr Kenny: “First and foremost, I want to congratulate every student who received their results today on their achievements of the last two years.

“Under normal circumstances, these exams are hard enough, but taking into account the unprecedented emotional and mental stresses since they started their studies, their commitment has been incredible.

“I’m very proud of the results from all our schools – there is a sustained improvement from the last ‘normal’ year of exams and they have continued to excel against the national performance which we will look to build on next year and beyond.

“I also want to give a heartfelt thanks to our amazing teachers and other school staff, whose dedication and hard work is so vital to the success of our young people.

“Their support for students over the last two years has been incredible, as has that of parents and guardians, who have been through every minute of this with students!”