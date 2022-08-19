Festival celebrates Barnsley’s Healthy Holiday programme

A special family event celebrating the success of the Barnsley Healthy Holidays programme and the end of a wonderful summer will be taking place at Elsecar Heritage Centre on Thursday, 25 August between 12noon and 4pm.

It is a culmination of six weeks of fun, free, holiday clubs led by providers across the borough, including Barnsley Museums who hosted two weeks of clubs at Worsbrough Mill and Elsecar Heritage Centre. The programme has supported families who might need extra help to access food and activities to keep their children healthy through the school holidays and was funded by the Department for Education.

Families who took part in Healthy Holidays activities and are eligible for free school meals are invited to come along to the event to take part in games, a circus skills workshop, crafts, listen to live music, see stunning performances and enjoy street food from the Suppa Club.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted that Barnsley Museums has been able to offer a host of cultural activities to families over the summer as part of Healthy holidays initiative. Barnsley Council have led on the programme and in doing so supported thousands of local families in a variety of ways. The sessions have been incredibly well received and the celebration event is great way to end the summer and showcase the work the families have created.”

“Culture and art are essential to health and wellbeing and should be accessible to all. Barnsley Museums offer free activities and experiences all year round and all their attractions are free to enter”

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities said: “Families from right across the borough have taken part in this summer’s Healthy Holidays programme. As well has having access to nutritious food there has also been lots of activities on offer to keep young people fit and active. Healthy Holidays will be returning in October and there will be lots of information available about how to take part.”

For more information about Healthy Holidays visit www.barnsley.gov.uk/services/health-and-wellbeing/children-young-people-and-families/healthy-holidays/

For more information about the work of Barnsley Museums visit www.barnsley-musuems.com