Gamma Funkula takes over Godiva Festival – Coventry City Council

On Saturday 3 September, Godiva Festival’s ‘The Next Stage’ will host an immersive outdoor experience designed to showcase the city’s pioneering role in the history of dance music.

​The show is called Gamma Funkula and is being curated by Coventry’s very own Daylight Robbery who put on the immensely popular ‘House is a Feeling’ show at last year’s festival.

To help pay tribute to the city’s musical heritage, Daylight Robbery have invited a whole host of fantastic artists to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Kicking things off on the Saturday evening will be Bally and Boom. The London/Midlands based duo are recognised by their high-paced DJ sets and their liquid and dancefloor style production.

Next up is Coventry’s very own female DJ phenomenon Georgie Riot. Fresh off the release of her new EP, Georgie Riot will be joined by MC Toddlah for one of her trademark high energy sets.

After that, the audience will be taken on a musical journey thanks to The Man Parris Experience (supported by Noizee B and Kayne Lynas). Their set will trace a path through the journey of ‘hardcore’ music, mutating and evolving into ‘jungle’ throughout the early 90’s in Coventry at the iconic Eclipse and Edge clubs.

The event will be headlined by the world-renowned Australian DJ LUUDE. One of the next global superstars in dance music, LUUDE shot to global fame earlier this year with “Down Under (Feat. Colin Hay)” which has amassed over 160 million streams on Spotify.

Last but not least will be Drum and Bass pioneer Doc Scott. The industry veteran, who is returning to the city where he began his career during the original ‘Amnesia House’ raves, will be ending the evening with a bass heavy performance.

The performances will also be accompanied by a choreographed stage show and a mesmerising laser display.

Day tickets for the Saturday, which enable you to experience this unmissable show as well as the rest of the Saturday bill, are available for as little as £12.50. Tickets can be bought from www.godivafestival.com/buytickets.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Events said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting this special show at this year’s festival. House is a Feeling was one of the highlights of Godiva Festival 2021 and I can’t wait to see how the team are going to follow that up.

“Godiva is all about celebrating the past, present and future of the Coventry music scene. This show will allow us all to do just that and it’ll also shine a spotlight on a part of our cultural history which is so often overlooked. “

” It’s sure to be a great event so if you haven’t got your tickets yet, get them now so you don’t miss out.”

Festivalgoers can look forward to seeing Tom Grennan, The Libertines, Bananarama and much more, over the Godiva Festival weekend, 2-4 September, in the city’s War Memorial Park. For the complete line-up, please visit www.godivafestival.com/lineup

For the latest on the festival head to godivafestival.com or follow @godivafestival on Facebook and Twitter.

For more about Daylight Robbery, please visit the Reflection Media and Art website.

Godiva Festival is brought to you by Coventry City Council, in association with Free Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.