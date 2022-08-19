Green-fingered volunteers invited to come help out at award winning Green Flag sites

Date published: 5th July 2021

Do you love nature and want to help us take care of our beautiful woodlands? Looking for an opportunity to pop your wellies on and get outdoors again?

We’ve restarted our Muddy Boots volunteer sessions and are looking for volunteers to come and join our rangers at Holt Country Park, Pretty Corner Woods and Sadlers Wood

You can help take part in essential jobs such as practical management and conservation, with the opportunity to help us with events, site monitoring and other ad-hoc projects at the Green Flag sites.

Come along to help improve habitats for wildlife, where you can not only lend a hand with physically active work, but also learn new skills such as tree planting and pruning, making wildlife homes and much more!

We welcome all ages. Become a Muddy Boots volunteer and meet new people.

You don’t have to book, and unless stated, Muddy Boots events are free. Don’t forget your boots!

The two-hour sessions will take place in Holt Country Park every Wednesday, in Pretty Corner Woods every other Thursday and the last Thursday of the month in Sadlers Wood.

All sessions run from 10am-12pm; If you would like to get involved with our wonderful team working outside in our exceptional parks then please register your interest with us via email – countryside@north-norfolk.gov.uk