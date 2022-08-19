In the news: 12-18 August 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Students Lara (who wants to study Adult Nursing at University of Northampton) and Sylvia opened their A-level results envelopes live on air for BBC Radio Northampton’s Tom Percival. Listen again here to find out how they did (starts at 2hrs and 25 mins).

Further Education News report that University of Northampton’s Mental Health and Learning Disability Nursing students are taking the chance to develop skills with the Healthcare Landscape Nursing Placement programme at St. Andrew’s Healthcare.

Figures released this week show a drop in the number of midwives. Senior Lecturer in Midwifery John Pendleton spoke with BBC Northampton’s Tim Wheeler about what the University is doing to help. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 40mins).

Our Head Chef Mike O’Gorman is up for a county Chef of the Year Award. He talks about his love for catering in the Chronicle and Echo and Northants Live.

Parapsychologist and Associate Professor Cal Cooper spoke with Talk TV’s Howard Hughes, giving the expert view on the process that happens as we approach death. Watch Cal again here (starts at 29 mins)

Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke with BBC Three Counties radio about the ‘Cost of Living’ crisis and what the new Prime Minister will need to action on their first day. You can listen again here (39mins).

There is a new Covid vaccine available which gives protection against the original strain and an Omicron variant. Visiting Professor of Nursing Dr Steve O’Brien updated BBC Radio Northampton listeners about it. Listen again here (1hr 40mins)

Following media coverage about the age of England cricketer James Anderson (40 years), Associate Dean Dr Peter Jones spoke with BBC Radio Scotland about ageing and sport performance. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 25mins).

Journalism students had the chance-of-a-lifetime recently, getting to report from the Commonwealth Games. Their stories are featured in News Anyway.