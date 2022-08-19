Life ring ‘pranks’ could cost lives

Needlessly throwing life rings into the River Exe as ‘a bit of fun’ could cost lives, the City Council has warned.

Over the summer, pranksters have hurled the life-saving aids into the water for no apparent reason. The incidents have happened in the Port Royal and Ducks Marsh area of the city.

Cllr Ruth Williams, Lead Councillor for Recycling and Waterways, said: “Some people might consider this just a bit of fun but when their is a serious incident and someone needs to be rescued from the water and the life ring is missing, it could cost a life!”

The rings also have to be recovered by the Council’s Waterways team and can end up being swept down river or out to sea. This means additional cost which have to be paid for by Exeter’s council tax payers from the Council’s already stretched budgets.

Cllr Williams added: “Please, if you are thinking of doing this, think again about the consequences your actions may cause.”

The Council is urging people to report any incidents of life rings being thrown into the water to the police.