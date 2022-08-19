QEH co-hosts The 2022 Type 1 Diabetes Summer Games – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) has partnered up with The East of England Children and Young People Diabetes Network to co-host the 2022 Summer Games which took place at Alive Lynnsport today (17 August 2022).

The Summer Games are a brilliant opportunity for children and young people with type 1 diabetes to come together and compete in a fun day full of sporting activities while meeting others with type 1 diabetes. This is also a great opportunity for families to come together and network.

This is the fifth time the games have run and the first time QEH has co-hosted the event.

Previous events have been a huge success with over 750 children and young people with type 1 diabetes having taken part over the last eight years.

Children with type 1 diabetes often miss out on the chance to join in activities at school including field trips and after school clubs unless parents are present because of a lack of trained staff available in schools who can administer insulin injections.

The Summer Games allows children and young people with type 1 diabetes to compete against each other in teams to win points, and at the end of the day the winning team is crowned regional champions and is presented with the regional cup.

Speaking at the games today, Mike Daisley from Terrington St Clement said: “This is such a good event and really important for all of the children involved and it gives them a change to meet others in similar circumstances.”

Mike, whose son Stanley (10 years old) has type 1 diabetes, went on to say: “It’s great to see Stanley enjoying himself and having fun, and it’s really good for us to interact with other parents whilst also raising awareness.”

Matt Williams, Chair at The East of England Children and Young People Diabetes Network, said: “Today has been a fantastic event and I am really pleased to see so many people coming together and enjoying themselves. Events like this are so important in raising awareness and reminding children and young people that having type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean missing out.”

Kate Wilson, the Networks Manager, added: “We’re so proud to be hosting the fifth games this year and it’s really great to be back in action after the pandemic.”

QEH treats circ. 140 children and young people with type 1 diabetes each year and across the East of England region hospitals care for over 3,600 people under the age of 19 with the disease.

Ends.

