Success and celebrations from Havering Sixth Form’s class of 2022!

He said: “I am truly happy to have 4 A*s! I couldn’t have done it without the help and support of my tutors at Havering Sixth Form. They helped me believe in myself – they motivated me and supported me when things were tough in my first year and I wasn’t achieving the grades I was hoping for.

“My Chemistry tutor ‘G’ was the catalyst in helping me turn things around and I then started getting the top grades in the second year. I am grateful to have studied at the college.”

Student Rosie Anderson is hoping to progress to a Degree Level Engineering apprenticeship (construction industries) after achieving 2 A*s and 1 A grade in Interior & Architectural Design, Maths, and Physics.

She said: “I want to be able to apply my passion for maths and physics into a hands-on vocation, rather than just full-time study. Engineering is a fast-growing industry and the opportunities are so exciting. I want to make a difference as a female in the industry and become a role model for others too.

“The college helped massively in my success – the extra study sessions were invaluable. I don’t think I would have done as well in physics without the support and the extra time the staff put in. The sixth form teachers are the best teachers I’ve ever had and I am so grateful and will always remember them.”

Elizabeth McMahon was celebrating after getting 2 As and a C in History, Sociology and Maths and will be going to Durham University to study Sociology. She said: “In particular my Sociology and History teachers have been amazing – they have been so helpful, always giving me feedback to improve my work and suggesting ways to develop my learning. The teachers really care about you here and they would challenge me to push myself. I will miss the college because it is a very friendly place and it has been so good for me over the last 2 years.”

Student Ludmila Iatco, who arrived from Moldova just a few years ago and did not speak English, was celebrating A B B in Accounting, Maths and Economics. She will be going to study Corporate Finance at Royal Holloway University.

She said: “My teachers were so good and helped me through some health challenges I’ve had where I had to spend a lot of time in hospital away from college. They were brilliant and kept me going with my studying. I’m over the moon with my grades.”

Iuliana Gavriliuc achieved 2 Bs and a C in Maths, Chemistry and Biology and is hoping to study Pharmacy at university. Iuliana arrived from the Ukraine when she was 12 – only learning English after she had moved here.

She said: “It has been a terrible time for my family over the last year. We have had family members from Ukraine move to live with us and it has been so awful for us as we still have my grandparents over there. It has been a worrying time as well as studying for my A Levels.”

