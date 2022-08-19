Tour of Britain Stage 7 (Dorset) – Spectator information

Saturday 10 September will see Tour of Britain’s first-ever visit to Dorset for what promises to be an exciting day of cycle racing. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re looking to go along and watch.

The Race Route – Times

The full Tour of Britain Stage 7 Race map can be found here. You can zoom into the map to see the precise cycle route the competitors will take.

The estimated timings of when the race will pass through the larger towns and villages are as follows: –

Even if your town or village isn’t listed above, please check the map to see if the race is passing through or near your location. Don’t forget you can visit The Tour of Britain | Stage Seven webpage for further information.

Top tips for spectators

Take note of the stage route, road closures and race timings that may affect you

Grab a safe spectator spot early and enjoy the build up to the peloton arriving

along the route There will be an advance vehicle 15 minutes ahead of the race , keeping you up-to-date with what is happening in the Tour of Britain

, keeping you up-to-date with what is happening in the Tour of Britain Do not obstruct the riders in any way . Keep children and animals back from the roadside

. Keep children and animals back from the roadside The whole stage is live on TV. ITV4 will be showing flag-to-flag live coverage of the entire stage plus a nightly highlights programme, bringing you all of the best bits of the day’s action

Road closures

A rolling road closure will be enforced on the stage route. This means roads on and around the race route will be closed to traffic by Police Escort Vehicles.

Closures are in place for a short period (usually around 30 minutes) to allow the race to pass safely. To make sure the route is safe for the public and competitors, additional areas have been identified that will be closed slightly longer in duration to the main rolling closure (such as West Bay and Ferndown). You may wish to travel to these areas using alternate means, such as cycling or public transport, as parking will be restricted.

For details of timings, road closures and alternative routes, please check the Dorset Council website as we approach Saturday 10 September.

Other important information

No Parking

The route is marked with yellow advanced warning signs in the run up to the Tour of Britain. Please don’t park on the route on the day: if necessary, vehicles may have to be removed.

Caution

Please keep children back from the edge of the road and put animals on a lead, away from the roadside. Riders pass by very fast, and while we encourage support, please keep flags, objects and photography equipment out of the road. Remember, taking selfies is fun, but turning your back on the race is never a good idea. Please face the oncoming riders and race convoy at all times.

Police

The Tour of Britain is escorted along the route by trained police officers and escort motorcyclists. If you are asked to stop by an officer, please listen carefully and obey their instructions.

Support

Don’t forget, this is a major international race and Britain’s largest free sporting event. So show your support for the British heroes and the international stars who will be taking part and leave them with positive memories of the support at the Tour of Britain.

You can find out more information about Stage 7 of the Tour of Britain on the official website.