Annual Members’ Meeting – Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Members of the public are invited to attend the Trust’s Annual Members Meeting

3pm – 5pm

Wednesday 21 September 2022

The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Newcastle upon Tyne, Hawthorn Square, Forth Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3SA

A marketplace with information stalls and refreshments will be available from 1.00pm.

If you would like to attend, please contact The Corporate Affairs Department on 0191 2456827 or email corporateaffairs@cntw.nhs.uk

We look forward to seeing you there