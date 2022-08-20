Annual Members’ Meeting – Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust
Members of the public are invited to attend the Trust’s Annual Members Meeting
3pm – 5pm
Wednesday 21 September 2022
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Newcastle upon Tyne, Hawthorn Square, Forth Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3SA
A marketplace with information stalls and refreshments will be available from 1.00pm.
If you would like to attend, please contact The Corporate Affairs Department on 0191 2456827 or email corporateaffairs@cntw.nhs.uk
We look forward to seeing you there