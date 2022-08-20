BTC Appoints New Head of Men’s Football

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) has appointed Mo Hopkins as the new Head of Men’s Football as part of continuing developments within Team BTC.

Mo has been a key member of the BTC Men’s Football staff in recent years and has played a significant part in the development of BTC’s Association of Colleges (AoC) Premier League and Southwest Youth Counties League sides. Mo has also played an active part in developing BTC’s network within local football with links to Taunton Town FC and Bridgwater United whilst also being a key stakeholder with Taunton District Schools and Somerset County Schools. This exciting position will provide BTC Men’s Football with the opportunity to grow and attain the goal of being a top provider of football in the south west region.

Sports Development Manager Mason Galloway said of Mo’s appointment This is an exciting time for Sport at BTC. It is a privilege to appoint Mo to this brand-new position with the aim to take our men’s football provision to the next level. The programme has gone from strength to strength over the past 4 to 5 years with success seen on and off the field. It is key for us to ensure our student-athletes have access to the best coaches, facilities, provisions, and partnerships. I am certain via this new role and given Mo’s past experiences as head of academy at Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers in addition to all the work he does locally, that BTC’s Men’s football is in good hands.

Mo Hopkins commented

I am really excited to begin my new role in our dedicated team. We have an outstanding sports provision, alongside a successful education programme which makes every day rewarding and enjoyable. We have a positive environment where we can continue our superb work with greater contact time and more opportunity to expand the depth of learning.

To be a part of Team BTC next year or to find out more, visit the Sport at BTC Sport at BTC – Bridgwater & Taunton College and Student Life pages Student Life, Information For Students of Bridgwater & Taunton College (btc.ac.uk) or email Sport@btc.ac.uk. If you are in year 10 or 11 and want to find out more about Team BTC, check the website for our free Sports Development Days.

For more information about BTC Academies and other extra-curricular activities, visit Academies – Bridgwater & Taunton College (btc.ac.uk)