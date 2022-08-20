Clearing kickstarts dream career with First Class degree for Emily

Clearing opened the door to success for one University of Northampton (UON) graduate, who hasn’t looked back since achieving her dream career.

In summer 2016, Emily Pearson’s A-level results fell short of her predicted grades, meaning she had to look around for alternative degree courses.

After spotting the University of Northampton offered a degree in Advertising & Digital Marketing, she enrolled via our friendly Clearing process – soaring through her studies to achieve a First Class honours degree.

Speaking at her graduation, Emily said: “Looking back over the last three years, I’m so glad I found UON through Clearing. Studying for my degree was everything I imagined it would be, and the course was just perfect. Going from school to a more adult environment was really exciting and it was great to form friendships with so many news people who shared the same interests as me.”

“I worked incredibly hard and was so happy to see it all pay off in the end.”

At the end of her studies, Emily secured the role of Digital Marketing Executive at Tenpin Ltd, working on digital communications including social media, writing copy, creating content and working closely with other departments.

Now that she has the graduate job of her dreams, Emily reflects on her experience of Clearing: “It might feel like the end of the world if you don’t get the grades you’d hoped for, but if you really want to go to university, just go for it.

“Think about what you really want to do and use that to narrow down your options. Don’t give up, it will all work out in the end – it certainly did for me!”

“I am now using everything I learned during my time at university and I wouldn’t have been able to do this job without it.”

