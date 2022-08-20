Don’t miss this opportunity to apply for subsidised trees to plant in the Chichester District: Chichester District Council

This is all part of the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme, which aims to increase tree planting across the district. People can apply for subsidised trees on our Tree Scheme web page until Friday 9 September, or when all the 12,000 trees available through the scheme have been allocated.

The scheme is funded by HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund and aims to test different ways to increase tree cover in rural and urban areas. The funding this year will cover 50% of the cost of the trees applied for as part of the subsidised scheme, with applicants contributing the remaining 50%.

“I would encourage anyone interested in planting trees to apply,” says Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council. “The scheme is open to everyone in the Chichester District, providing the applicant owns the land or has landowner permission, and the site is suitable.

“The trees will be supplied in bundles of 10, 20 or 25, but not as individual trees, and we have specially selected bundles of trees tailored to different areas and soil types in the district. The cost to the applicant ranges from £13.71 to £22.47 per bundle, depending on the type of trees you need for your area.

“By popular demand, we’ve introduced a new hedgerow bundle to the scheme this year. This means that people can apply for up to 500 hedgerow trees which would create around 100 metres of hedgerow.

“More detailed costings and information about the trees that are available, as well as a step-by-step guide to applying, can be found in our guidance notes on our Tree Scheme page. You can also find some useful frequently asked questions and answers about the scheme here too.

“If you have any questions about the scheme or need help with your application, please get in touch with our dedicated Tree Project Officer by emailing treescheme@chichester.gov.uk or calling 01243 521161.”

The tree Chichester District scheme has already supported 115 planting projects with 12,118 trees planted across the district. These include three mini urban forests planted in Chichester, Midhurst and Selsey and working with landowners and farmers to help them plant trees on their land.

Penny adds: “The scheme is a key part of our work to protect and enhance our local environment and is an integral part of our Climate Emergency Action Plan, which you can find out more about our Climate Change web page..

“While increasing tree cover is important, we would also encourage people to keep and nurture existing trees that are safe and healthy. Trees are a precious natural asset and, as a natural carbon sink, are a vital part of the fight against climate change. Trees also create habitats for wildlife, improve biodiversity, and aid wildlife corridors.”

People can apply for the scheme on our Tree Scheme page. All applications will be assessed to ensure they meet the criteria, which is designed to ensure the trees thrive, and trees will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Applications will close on Friday 9 September, or when all the available trees have been allocated.

Date of Release: 17 August 2022

Reference: 4151