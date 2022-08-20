Event to explore NHS career opportunities » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A new careers event is set to showcase the vast range of career paths available within the NHS.

The NHS is the 5th largest employer in the world and offers over 350 career opportunities, which in addition to clinical and health roles also include management, finance, HR, IT, catering and many more. The event will be hosted by Gemma Sewell, an NHS professional who will share her own career path in the NHS. Gemma is a nurse by background who had little qualifications beforehand. Through the session, Gemma will share how she started her career, what she needed to get started and where she is now.

The event is part of Careeriosity, a skills and education initiative led by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, which aims to inform young people about the fantastic and varied range of jobs available in Suffolk and how to access them.

Commenting on the event, Gemma Sewell commented: “There are so many career paths in the NHS and many young people just aren’t aware of the opportunities available. This event will help young people understand what steps they need to take to start a career with the NHS.”

The Careers in the NHS event will take place on Friday 25 August (10am – 12pm) at the John Peel Centre, Stowmarket and is open to those aged between 13-24years.

Cllr Harry Richardson, cabinet member for economic growth said: “For many students and young people deciding on a career path can seem like a huge challenge. With our Careeriosity programme, we hope to reveal just some of the different job opportunities and how to get started. The events are free and open to all students with an interest in finding about more.”

The Careers in the NHS event is free to attend but places must be booked in advance by visiting the Careeriosity website.