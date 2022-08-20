Halton’s parks flagged up as winners once more

Almost 2,000 parks and open spaces throughout the world have been awarded Green Flags. https://www.greenflagaward.org/

Halton has received the award for 19 consecutive years, and this year’s recipients are Runcorn Hill Park, Hale Park, and Victoria Park.

Halton Borough Council’s Executive Board Member for Environment and Urban Renewal, Cllr Stef Nelson, said: “Over recent years the importance of parks and open space to the health and wellbeing of our communities at local, national, and global level has become more apparent than ever before. Halton’s parks provide opportunities for recreation, leisure, and interaction with nature; and the awards are an excellent showcase of what the borough of Halton has to offer.”

The Council’s Parks Manager, Paul Boardman, added: “Our parks are an invaluable community asset, and are much loved by residents and visitors to the borough. To receive the Green Flag awards on three of our sites for another year is proof of the dedication of parks staff, volunteers, and our partners.”

For more information on Halton’s parks: https://www3.halton.gov.uk/Pages/libraries/parks.aspx