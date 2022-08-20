Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel to be set up

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark has announced he will set up a strategic advisory panel to develop a long-term plan to guide Liverpool City Council out of the current government intervention and help shape the future of the city.

The ‘Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel’ will work closely with Mayor Joanne Anderson and her Cabinet, and also with the commissioners, to help the council make the right decisions and to develop a plan to give long term confidence in the future of the city, beyond the current temporary intervention. The panel will have a particular focus on driving growth in skills, jobs and opportunities for the city.

The Panel will be chaired by Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region. He will be joined by two of the most experienced people in city leadership, Sir Howard Bernstein, Chief Executive of the City of Manchester from 1999 to 2017, and Baroness Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council from 2015 to 2021. The Panel will be asked to nominate an experienced business leader to join them.

Using their expertise and knowledge, the Panel will work closely with Mayor Joanne Anderson and her Cabinet, members, and wider partners, as well as with the commissioners to support the council to make the right decisions and employ its resources to bring long-term confidence and meet the ambitions of the people of Liverpool.

This further step comes after the publication of the latest report on the council’s progress.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “I am determined to help do everything I can to help Liverpool come out of the current intervention stronger and able to achieve its ambitions.

“The commissioners’ report shows that there are still serious shortcomings that need to be sorted out, especially in financial management. But I want this to be a turning point at which the City of Liverpool can see a bright future that lives up to the power this great city embodies.

“So following talks I had in person in Liverpool with Mayor Joanne Anderson and Mayor Steve Rotheram in recent weeks, I am appointing a new panel, chaired by that same Mayor Rotheram and supported by some of the wisest, and most experienced people in city leadership, to lead this transition from current interventions to a successful future.”