Local Hospitals to host virtual Annual Members’ Meeting

The event is an opportunity to hear about the work and achievements of the organisation throughout 2021/22, and will take place at 6pm.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “As a Foundation Trust, it is our duty to host a meeting every year for our members to attend and receive an update on the previous 12 months. As a result of the restrictions imposed upon us throughout the pandemic, we have moved this event to a virtual format once again.

“Although we had to move to these arrangements out of necessity, the feedback we have received throughout the past two years suggests that, hosting online, makes the meeting much more accessible, while other members are able to watch it at their leisure and in keeping with their busy schedule – so we will be doing it again this year.

“Even though we will miss seeing you all there in person, we are excited that you can now attend the meeting from the comfort of your own home using video technology and we hope that this will make the event more convenient for you.”

Throughout the meeting, executive colleagues within the Trust will present updates on:

The Trust’s response to COVID-19 throughout 2021/22

Overall operational activity

Highlights and challenges throughout the year

Financial performance

An update on local, regional and national developments in health and social care.

The meeting will be conducted online but it will follow a similar agenda to previous years. There is an option to submit questions beforehand and members wishing to do so should head to: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/dbth-annual-members-meeting-2022/ which will also contain all of the information you need to access the meeting.