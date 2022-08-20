Moat House – information and support pop-up event – Coventry City Council

A pop-up information and support event will be held outside the Moat House Leisure and Neighbourhood Centre next week.

​The event on Thursday (25 August) will run from 9.15am-11am.

It has been organised taking a One Coventry approach and is all about working together with partners and communities to help make a positive difference to people’s lives.

It provides a great opportunity for people to pop by and talk to friendly, trusted, and specialist organisations about local activities, support into training and employment, how to access support around benefits and managing debt, support with water bills and energy costs, mental health and wellbeing and more.

Several organisations and services will be attending on the day including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, Sky Blues in the Community, Severn Trent, Coventry Citizens Advice, Henley Grub Hub, Coventry Library Service, The Job Shop, Family Hubs, CRASAC (Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre), Customer Contact, and the Affordable Warmth team.

The event is also being supported by Moat House Community Trust and CV Life.