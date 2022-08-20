Puppy checks

We are advising potential dog owners to take care and follow the following advice before buying a puppy.

➡ Check that the breeder is licenced. Ask to see their licence – it should be available to view. If not, contact us to check.

➡ Ask to see records of when the puppy was born, litter mates, monitoring of its day-to-day health and development.

➡ The microchip should be registered to the breeder in the first instance – check this, if it isn’t, then it could suggest that the breeder is overbreeding.

➡ Ask to see vet records for the mum and pups – no dog can be used in breeding if she is not up to date with vaccinations and a clean health status.

➡ No puppy should be sold without a sales contract.

Email us at [email protected] to report any concerns.