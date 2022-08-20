Staff Awards shortlist
Following an extensive longlisting and shortlisting process, the nominations for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards have now been whittled down to the final shortlist.
This year, the awards attracted 774 nominations, recognising the staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.
Now, all nominations have been considered and the shortlist for each award chosen. In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 11 categories.
Everyone shortlisted will be invited to a celebratory awards evening, along with their nominator, on Thursday 13 October.
ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.
“Judging is always so difficult because of the high number of excellent nominations, and as so many people working within our hospitals clearly deserve to be recognised.”
The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which we are very grateful. Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact staffawards@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.
A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:
Great Patient Experience award
Chelsea Prew-Sharpe, Health Care Support Worker, Pilgrim
Ashby Ward, Lincoln
Chemotherapy Unit, Pilgrim
Nichola Duane, Staff Nurse, Lincoln
Chair’s compassion and respect award
Jasmin Gadsby, Staff Nurse, Lincoln
Mr Kuppamuthu Jeyapaul, Speciality Doctor, Pilgrim
Lisa Spencer, Deputy Sister, Pilgrim
Joshua Kear, Housekeeper, Lincoln
Unsung hero – non clinical
Patsy Beacher, Housekeeper, Grantham
Daniel Morris, Electrician, Pilgrim
Yvonne Bark, Medical Secretary, Pilgrim
Sue Meeds, Housekeeper, Pilgrim
Volunteer of the year
Donald Walker, Volunteer, Pilgrim
Paul Tomlin, Volunteer, Lincoln
Phil Jones, Volunteer, Lincoln
Rose Brown, Volunteer, Lincoln
Service Improvement, Education and Research
Maternity Quality Team, Lincoln
Ela Bardan, Head of Clinical Engineering, Lincoln
Amy Garratt, Induction of Labour Midwife, Lincoln
Laura Walsh, Radiotherapy Research Facilitation Radiographer, Lincoln
Team of the year – non clinical
Overseas Visitors Team, Trustwide
Estates Team, Trustwide
Waiting List Team, Trustwide
Restaurant and Kitchens Team, Trustwide
Extra mile – clinical
Sleaford Community Midwives
Ross Gordon, Nursing Cadet, Lincoln
Liz Scrivener and Jack Simons, Chief Cardiac Phyiologist and Clinical Engineer, Lincoln
Tina Taylor, Staff Nurse, Lincoln
Unsung heroes – clinical
Jessica Triffitt, RDC Patient Navigator, Trustwide
Rachel Thomas, Heart Failure Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Pilgrim
Anne Hugo, Preceptorship Midwife, Lincoln
Howard Straughen-Simpson, Senior Counsellor, Lincoln
Outstanding leader
Lauren Rigby , Ward Manager, Pilgrim
Rebecca Thurlow, Matron, Trustwide
David Powell, Education Manager, Lincoln
Balwinder Bolla, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Trustwide
Team of the year – clinical
Greetwell Ward, Lincoln
Oncology Assessment Unit, Lincoln
Maternity Quality Team, Lincoln
Soi Kuriakose and the Vascular Team, Pilgrim
Extra mile – non clinical
Andrew Barron, Estates Officer, Lincoln
Sharon Barks, Housekeeper, Lincoln
Paula Smejka, Improvement Support Officer, Lincoln
Dave Rodgers, Senior Infrastructure Support Engineer, Pilgrim