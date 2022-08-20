Staff Awards shortlist

Following an extensive longlisting and shortlisting process, the nominations for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards have now been whittled down to the final shortlist.

This year, the awards attracted 774 nominations, recognising the staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.

Now, all nominations have been considered and the shortlist for each award chosen. In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 11 categories.

Everyone shortlisted will be invited to a celebratory awards evening, along with their nominator, on Thursday 13 October.

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.

“Judging is always so difficult because of the high number of excellent nominations, and as so many people working within our hospitals clearly deserve to be recognised.”

The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which we are very grateful. Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact staffawards@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.

A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:

Great Patient Experience award

Chelsea Prew-Sharpe, Health Care Support Worker, Pilgrim

Ashby Ward, Lincoln

Chemotherapy Unit, Pilgrim

Nichola Duane, Staff Nurse, Lincoln

Chair’s compassion and respect award

Jasmin Gadsby, Staff Nurse, Lincoln

Mr Kuppamuthu Jeyapaul, Speciality Doctor, Pilgrim

Lisa Spencer, Deputy Sister, Pilgrim

Joshua Kear, Housekeeper, Lincoln



Unsung hero – non clinical

Patsy Beacher, Housekeeper, Grantham

Daniel Morris, Electrician, Pilgrim

Yvonne Bark, Medical Secretary, Pilgrim

Sue Meeds, Housekeeper, Pilgrim

Volunteer of the year

Donald Walker, Volunteer, Pilgrim

Paul Tomlin, Volunteer, Lincoln

Phil Jones, Volunteer, Lincoln

Rose Brown, Volunteer, Lincoln

Service Improvement, Education and Research

Maternity Quality Team, Lincoln

Ela Bardan, Head of Clinical Engineering, Lincoln

Amy Garratt, Induction of Labour Midwife, Lincoln

Laura Walsh, Radiotherapy Research Facilitation Radiographer, Lincoln

Team of the year – non clinical

Overseas Visitors Team, Trustwide

Estates Team, Trustwide

Waiting List Team, Trustwide

Restaurant and Kitchens Team, Trustwide

Extra mile – clinical

Sleaford Community Midwives

Ross Gordon, Nursing Cadet, Lincoln

Liz Scrivener and Jack Simons, Chief Cardiac Phyiologist and Clinical Engineer, Lincoln

Tina Taylor, Staff Nurse, Lincoln

Unsung heroes – clinical

Jessica Triffitt, RDC Patient Navigator, Trustwide

Rachel Thomas, Heart Failure Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Pilgrim

Anne Hugo, Preceptorship Midwife, Lincoln

Howard Straughen-Simpson, Senior Counsellor, Lincoln

Outstanding leader

Lauren Rigby , Ward Manager, Pilgrim

Rebecca Thurlow, Matron, Trustwide

David Powell, Education Manager, Lincoln

Balwinder Bolla, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Trustwide



Team of the year – clinical

Greetwell Ward, Lincoln

Oncology Assessment Unit, Lincoln

Maternity Quality Team, Lincoln

Soi Kuriakose and the Vascular Team, Pilgrim

Extra mile – non clinical

Andrew Barron, Estates Officer, Lincoln

Sharon Barks, Housekeeper, Lincoln

Paula Smejka, Improvement Support Officer, Lincoln

Dave Rodgers, Senior Infrastructure Support Engineer, Pilgrim