Tackling fly-tipping in Willow Lane  

Keeping Merton’s streets clean is a top priority for the council and we have been working hard to tackle the ongoing fly-tipping in Willow Lane, Mitcham.

Last week, we removed 60 tonnes of waste that had been dumped on the side of the road along Willow Lane – this included a large amount of hazardous material. The grass verge and hedges were cut, following a nesting bird survey, which allowed our team to access and remove all the remaining fly-tipping.

A secure fence has now been installed on the right-hand perimeter of Willow Lane, to stop people driving into the lane and dumping their rubbish on the side of the road.

Our team have now moved to Common Side East in Mitcham to undertake similar work and address the problems in this area.

If you suspect someone is involved in fly-tipping or any her environmental crime, please report it by emailing: waste.enforcement@merton.gov.uk