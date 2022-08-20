Visiting North Norfolk in a Motorhome or Camper Van

Date published: 19th August 2022

North Norfolk is a great place to visit in a camper van, caravan or tent and the district welcomes thousands of visitors camping each year from all around the country.

There are lots of approved and authorised places across the district to camp, which include facilities for motorhomes and camper vans to dispose of waste and access to public facilities such as water refilling.

A full list of camping destinations and waste disposal facilities can be found here.

Although the district welcomes visitors with camper cans and motorhomes, there are a few conditions for overnight camping:

‘Wild Camping’ (including motorhomes) is not permitted in North Norfolk, but camping is welcome at many registered and authorised sites

Parking of camper vans and motorhomes is permitted at NNDC operated car parks, but sleeping in these vehicles or camping overnight is not permitted. Penalty notices can be issued for overnight camping in Council owned car parks. This is to respect the amenity of local residents and legitimate operators of campsite facilities in the district, which have invested in their business offer and should not be subject to unfair competition from people visiting North Norfolk through illegal camping.

A full list of NNDC operated car parks is available here. The majority of town centre car parks have marked bays, which should be respected and if a motorhome vehicle is too large for the bays of a standard vehicle a ticket should be purchased for two spaces. However, in most coastal car parks operated by the Council, there are no marked bays and motorhome owners should purchase a single ticket. These car parks are often large, grassed areas where there is lots of space for turning and parking for larger vehicles.

The disposal of chemical toilet waste is not permitted in public toilets as they are not designed to accommodate the volumes and chemicals within this toilet waste.

Cllr. Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth, said:

“North Norfolk is a wonderful place to holiday, with such an offering for tourists here. We welcome thousands of motorhome and campervan owners each year who enjoy their time with us here.

“The district has a lot of places for you to camp legally with your motor home or camper van from 5 pitch Certified Locations and seasonal sites through to large commercial sites with onsite leisure and retail facilities – so something for everyone. All these sites need to provide basic facilities such as water, refuse and wastewater (grey water and toilet emptying facilities).

“We, therefore, ask that you use these approved campsites rather than “wild camping” when visiting North Norfolk, so we can ensure that the amenity of our permanent residents and communities are respected and that our public toilets can remain open for all, throughout summer.”

Collette Parker, Anglian Water Community Engagement Manager, said:

“Toilets of any kind or drains should never be used for disposal of waste from the chemical toilets of caravans, motor homes and camper vans. Many caravan parks and campsites now have specialist disposal systems which will take this kind of condensed waste. If incorrectly disposed of, chemical toilets can cause avoidable blockages in our pipe networks and disruption to everyone’s holiday.

“Be kind to our environment and help keep the pipes clear.”

This follows recent incidents of people disposing of waste in public toilets, which causes damage and blockages to public facilities, resulting in the facilities being closed to other users and the Council incurring additional costs in bringing the facilities back online.

We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable stay in North Norfolk.

Find a registered and authorised camping spot in North Norfolk