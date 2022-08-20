Waldrons writing wills for the Dudley Group NHS Charity

Waldrons Solicitors have been avid supporters of The Dudley Group NHS Charity for many years by raising funds through their ‘Make a Will Fortnight’ campaign.

During these two weeks, Waldrons write wills for their clients free of charge who in turn, donate to the Dudley Group NHS Charity.

The subject of wills is seldom spoken about, and Waldrons hope that they can continue to highlight the need for everyone to have a will and, at the same time, help raise funds for the charity.

Dawn Cash, associate director, and head of Waldrons private client department said, “It is always fantastic to be able to give something back to our local hospital when they have had a difficult few years with the pandemic, and the 2022 Charity Will campaign will be no different.

“People have been very generous in their donations and last year we raised £4,560 over the course of the fortnight! This was such an excellent result and Waldrons continue to be proud of their association with the hospital and long may it continue.”

This year Waldrons are holding ‘Make a Will Fortnight’ from the 5th to 16th of September 2022. The charity has created a brilliant video to draw awareness to the campaign and build engagement in the lead up to and during the event.

Jo Essex, Waldrons client said: “Over the years I had always thought about making a Will, but somehow just never got around to it. It was something that came in and out of mind at times when other loved ones passed away.

“It was very easy to arrange an appointment with a solicitor from Waldrons online who listened to what I wanted in my Will and gave me very clear and good advice, it was an easy decision to go ahead and make my will with Waldrons.

“I was more than happy to donate to the Trust’s charity as I know the charity supports many good causes for the patients and visitors to the Trust it was certainly money well spent and gives me peace of mind.”

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said: “Through Waldrons incredible support over the years they have raised just under £40,000 which is an amazing figure!

“Partnerships like these are so important to our charity, as these funds allow us to go above and beyond to support patient care, enhance the visitor experience, and support the wellbeing of our staff. So, if you have not thought about a Will then now is a great time to find out more and support our charity at the same time”.

Appointments can be held online (via MS Teams), over the telephone or in person. Face-to-face meetings can be made at the Dudley, Kingswinford, or Merry Hill Branches. Special restrictions and social distancing measures will be in place.

Appointments can be booked by calling Waldrons direct on 01384 811811 or emailing lawyers@waldrons.co.uk and mentioning ‘Will Fortnight’.

The Dudley Group NHS (DGNHS) Charity supports hospital and community services in the heart of the West Midlands, that are part of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust (which consists of Russells Hall Hospital, Guest Outpatient Centre in Dudley, and Corbett Outpatient Centre in Stourbridge) and from community sites and in people’s homes.

The charity’s mission is to enhance and further improve the high-quality services offered by the Trust, providing additional comfort and benefit to its patients and staff, by focusing the funds and expenditure on areas not covered or fully supported by NHS funds.