Weekly Planning Applications: 18 August 2022

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

3 Sherwood Close. Side and rear single storey extension. 22/0941/FUL*

5 Sunhill Lane, Topsham. Part single and part two storey rear extension. 22/1064/FUL*

17 Retreat Road, Topsham. Installation of an air source heat pump including construction of outbuilding (separate to the house) to store water tanks and solar PV control system and batteries. 22/1059/FUL*

29 Glasshouse Lane. Replacement exterior material; from Pre-cast Concrete to Masonry. 22/1002/FUL*

30 Barley Lane. Dormer roof extension. 22/1073/FUL*

30-32 Heavitree Road. HMO Change of use from 16 bed (Sui Generis) to 18 bed (Sui Generis). 22/0626/FUL*

47 Danes Road. Ground floor and first floor rear extensions. 22/1050/FUL*



Alta, Higher Duryard, Pennsylvania Road. Extensions and alterations and construction of a detached car port and studio. 22/1021/FUL*