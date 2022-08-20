Weekly roadworks update – August 19

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

Have your say on the city’s roads: Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey.

Location Start date Due date Summary of works Utility/HCC name A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures HCC – MP&I Beverley Road 01 August 2022 19 August 2022 LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks. HCC Beverley Road 24 August 2022 26 August 2022 Replace signal loops at Clough Road junction. Lane Closure 8pm – 11pm. HCC – Traffic Signals Church Street 26 August 2022 19 September 2022 Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place. NGN Hessle Road 22 August 2022 05 September 2022 Cable replacement scheme outside No 503 – 510. Working weekdays between 8am and 6pm. Two-way signal in place (manned 7am to 7pm). NPG Hessle Road (12-month Scheme) 23 August 2021 04 September 2022 Footway reconstruction. HCC – MP&I Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 11 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Pearson Park 12 September 2022 16 September 2022 Two speed cushions to be constructed near the playing fields. Road closure in place 24/7 with local diversion. MP&I Princes Avenue 19 August 2022 25 August 2022 Emergency – Repair burst water main between Marlborough Avenue and Westbourne Avenue. Traffic Management in place 24/7. Two-way signals, manned at peak times. Yorkshire Water Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Robson Way 22 September 2022 28 September 2022 Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place. T-mobile Saltshouse Road 25 July 2022 26 August 2022 Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun). East Riding DSP Replacement Sculcoates Lane 17 August 2022 25 August 2022 Renew fire hydrant. Contraflow outside Beverley Court. Yorkshire Water St Georges Road 05 September 2022 07 September 2022 Network Rail inspection. Closure in place between 11.50pm – 5.50am. Network Rail Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street 01 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout 23 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road 22 August 2022 25 August 2022 Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Sutton Road Bridge 31 August 2022 04 September 2022 Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. HCC – Bridges Wold Road 22 August 2022 25 September 2022 Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in HCC Worship Street 11 July 2022 05 July 2023 Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place. esteem



