Weekly roadworks update – August 19

Friday, 19 August 2022
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

Have your say on the city’s roads: Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey.

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Beverley Road01 August 202219 August 2022LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.HCC
Beverley Road24 August 202226 August 2022Replace signal loops at Clough Road junction. Lane Closure 8pm – 11pm.HCC – Traffic Signals
Church Street26 August 202219 September 2022Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.NGN
Hessle Road22 August 202205 September 2022Cable replacement scheme outside No 503 – 510. Working weekdays between 8am and 6pm. Two-way signal in place (manned 7am to 7pm).NPG
Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)23 August 202104 September 2022Footway reconstruction.HCC – MP&I
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Pearson Park12 September 202216 September 2022Two speed cushions to be constructed near the playing fields. Road closure in place 24/7 with local diversion.MP&I
Princes Avenue19 August 202225 August 2022Emergency – Repair burst water main between Marlborough Avenue and Westbourne Avenue. Traffic Management in place 24/7. Two-way signals, manned at peak times.Yorkshire Water
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Robson Way22 September 202228 September 2022Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.T-mobile
Saltshouse Road25 July 202226 August 2022Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).East Riding DSP Replacement
Sculcoates Lane17 August 202225 August 2022Renew fire hydrant. Contraflow outside Beverley Court.Yorkshire Water
St Georges Road05 September 202207 September 2022Network Rail inspection. Closure in place between 11.50pm – 5.50am.Network Rail
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street01 April 202101 September 2022Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout23 April 202101 September 2022Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road22 August 202225 August 2022Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.StreetScene – Traffic Signals
Sutton Road Bridge31 August 202204 September 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Wold Road22 August 202225 September 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion inHCC
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


