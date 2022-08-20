Weekly roadworks update – August 19
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
Have your say on the city’s roads: Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey.
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Beverley Road
|01 August 2022
|19 August 2022
|LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.
|HCC
|Beverley Road
|24 August 2022
|26 August 2022
|Replace signal loops at Clough Road junction. Lane Closure 8pm – 11pm.
|HCC – Traffic Signals
|Church Street
|26 August 2022
|19 September 2022
|Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.
|NGN
|Hessle Road
|22 August 2022
|05 September 2022
|Cable replacement scheme outside No 503 – 510. Working weekdays between 8am and 6pm. Two-way signal in place (manned 7am to 7pm).
|NPG
|Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)
|23 August 2021
|04 September 2022
|Footway reconstruction.
|HCC – MP&I
|Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)
|04 January 2022
|11 September 2022
|Full footway reconstruction scheme.
|MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
|Pearson Park
|12 September 2022
|16 September 2022
|Two speed cushions to be constructed near the playing fields. Road closure in place 24/7 with local diversion.
|MP&I
|Princes Avenue
|19 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Emergency – Repair burst water main between Marlborough Avenue and Westbourne Avenue. Traffic Management in place 24/7. Two-way signals, manned at peak times.
|Yorkshire Water
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Robson Way
|22 September 2022
|28 September 2022
|Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.
|T-mobile
|Saltshouse Road
|25 July 2022
|26 August 2022
|Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).
|East Riding DSP Replacement
|Sculcoates Lane
|17 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Renew fire hydrant. Contraflow outside Beverley Court.
|Yorkshire Water
|St Georges Road
|05 September 2022
|07 September 2022
|Network Rail inspection. Closure in place between 11.50pm – 5.50am.
|Network Rail
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street
|01 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout
|23 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road
|22 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.
|StreetScene – Traffic Signals
|Sutton Road Bridge
|31 August 2022
|04 September 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Wold Road
|22 August 2022
|25 September 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing scheme place.County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in
|HCC
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem