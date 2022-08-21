BTC A Level Students Celebrate

Bridgwater & Taunton College students and staff are celebrating a fantastic set of results for this year’s A Level students.

Andy Berry, Principal and Chief Executive said,

I am delighted with the results our students’ have achieved. After experiencing a very tough two years of study, our students have shown a great deal of resilience, stepped up to the challenge and obtained excellent results. Each and every one of our students should be proud of the positivity and dedication they have shown.

Sam Reilly, Assistant Principal said,

The hard work, motivation and dedication of our students has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications. I am extremely proud that so many of our students will be going on to study at some of the country’s best universities and on the courses of their choice. Their outcomes are a real credit to them, with 72% of courses achieving a 100% pass rate and 58% of students achieving at least 1 high grade. We are looking forward to hearing about all our students’ next steps and wish them every success as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

Student, Isobel Keith, is heading to Bristol University in September to study Philosophy, she said,

I am so pleased to have achieved these A Level grades and am excited to start university. I received all the support I needed from the teaching staff at BTC, particularly during the pandemic in year one. They have really pushed me to do my best.

As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they will be proud of what they have accomplished. A few highlights are include:

Bradley Croucher secured A*A*A and will be studying Experimental Psychology at Oxford University

Isobel Keith achieved A*A*A and will be studying Philosophy at Bristol University

Courtney Chick received A*A*B and is going to study English Literature at York University

Joseph Pittard secured A*AAA and is heading to Bath University to study Politics and International Relations

Todd Watts achieved AAAA and is going to study Medicine at Hull or Liverpool University

Boo Baker secured A*AAB and is studying Social Sciences and Cardiff University

Alex Tinsley achieved A*AA and is going to study Exploration Geology at Cardiff University

Imogen Kennard achieved AAA and will be studying Geology at Imperial London

Iris Hammond secured AAA and will go on to study Law and Business at UWE

Milo Sidebotham achieved AAA and will study Sociology at University of Nottingham.

If you would like to know more about studying A Levels at Bridgwater & Taunton College, please contact our Information & Advice team on 01278 441234.

Photograph shows: A Level students and staff celebrating

For more information about BTC Academies and other extra-curricular activities, visit www.btc.ac.uk.