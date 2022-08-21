Cornwall Fire Service praised for ‘incredible work’ during extreme weather

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have been praised for their incredible work during the two recent spells of extreme heat.

The service dealt with 70 incidents last weekend alone, including 41 fires, and has tackled 350 incidents, including 152 fires on open ground, since the start of August.

These have included significant wildfires at Truro, Constantine, St Erth, Carland Cross and at Redruth.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, which also includes Emergency Management and the Fire & Rescue Service, said: “The challenges faced by our fire crews this year have been unprecedented with the first ever extreme heat warning issued in July, followed by another last week.

“With the lack of significant rainfall throughout the spring and summer, our countryside is like a tinderbox, as demonstrated by the sheer number of wildfires we have seen.

“The professionalism in the face of such challenges never ceases to amaze me, and it is only due to the dedication of our crews that we have avoided a major incident so far.

“I would also like to thank the support teams that allow the service to function so well, from the control centre teams both here in Cornwall and in North Yorkshire, our Workshop teams and all of our support staff.”

Councillor Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “The whole team at the fire service have been incredible operating in such difficult conditions this summer, and I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all involved.

“I would also urge everyone in Cornwall to do all they can to reduce fire risks. Although we have lost the extreme heat for now, the countryside remains dry and the potential for wildfires continues.

“Please make sure you do not discard lit cigarettes, have open fires, or leave barbeques unattended. If we all make an effort to reduce the risks, then hopefully we can help reduce the pressure the service faces through the rest of the summer.”

Published on August 18, 2022