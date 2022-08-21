Gipping Construction appointed to deliver new homes at Corks Lane, Hadleigh » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Work to transform the former headquarters of Babergh District Council in Hadleigh into new homes is set to start in the coming weeks following the appointment Gipping Construction.

The regeneration of the former council offices on Corks Lane will preserve and enhance the original building and deliver 49 new homes which will benefit from the character and features of the existing building through sympathetic conversion. The site is in a key location in Hadleigh, close to shops, schools, and the town’s amenities.

Cllr David Busby, cabinet member for Finance, Assets and Investments, Babergh District Council commented: “The regeneration of our council’s former offices will provide much needed housing while preserving the heritage of building. With proximity to Hadleigh’s shops, leisure facilities and local schools, the new homes will be a welcome addition to the town supporting our ambition that people in Babergh have somewhere that they’re proud to call home.”

Over the coming weeks, Gipping Construction will start site preparation including clearing vegetation and the erection of hoardings. The main development work will then follow. It is expected that the new homes will be available early summer 2024.

Andy Laflin, Director, Gipping Construction, Gipping Construction said: “We are delighted to be involved in bringing the former office building back into use. It is important that the character of building is maintained while delivering 49 homes for residents in Hadleigh. This is an important project for the town, and we look forward to working with Babergh Growth and the Council to realise this project.”

The whole development is part of Babergh District Council’s ongoing investment in the town, including over 20 affordable homes at Angel Court that were completed last year. In addition, the vision for Hadleigh as welcomed the introduction of the Innovate Local scheme for start-up businesses at Hadleigh market and the Virtual High Street to boost visibility of Hadleigh’s independent retailers, all of which support economic growth and attract new residents and businesses.