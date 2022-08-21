Graduate represents Team England at Commonwealth Games

A University of Bedfordshire alumnus has recently competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, representing Team England in the table tennis category.

Emily Bolton, who graduated from Bedfordshire with a degree in Sport and Physical Education in 2020, was a late addition to Team England squad after being called-up due to a teammate’s injury.

This year’s Games, held in Birmingham, saw Emily compete in the women’s table tennis doubles and the women’s table tennis team events. Sadly, her time on the table alongside Charlotte Bardsley in the women’s doubles ended with a defeat in the last 16.

Speaking about her experience competing at the Games, Emily said: “The Commonwealth Games has been an amazing experience – seeing all the athletes and experiencing the atmosphere is something I’ll remember forever, topped off with it being a home games which has been really special, meaning my family and friends were able to come and watch which they never really get the opportunity to do.”

Emily’s love of the sport started from a young age and when she moved away from home at 16 to pursue table tennis, her career started to take off. Her time studying at the University of Bedfordshire meant juggling her time between the sport and her degree – but she was determined to achieve high standards in both.

In 2020 – the same year she graduated from the University – Emily claimed her first senior national title, taking women’s doubles Gold alongside Denise Payet at the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships.

Dr Martyn Morris, Head of the School of Sport Science and Physical Activity, commented on Emily’s success: “It is fantastic to see one of our sports alumni represent England at this year’s Commonwealth Games. The teaching and facilities that we offer in the School of Sport Science and Physical Activity help to prepare students for beginning a career in sports after graduating.

“In 2019, Emily was one of the recipients of our Platinum Performance sports scholarship, which is designed to support students’ development in their chosen sport, and we’re all delighted to see Emily go on to achieve such success.”