Interim Chief Executive appointed – Liverpool Express

Liverpool City Council has appointed a new interim Chief Executive, Theresa Grant OBE.

Theresa has enjoyed a long, successful career in local government, spanning over four decades, in both Ireland and the United Kingdom. Twelve of these years were in Chief Executive roles. She was Chief Executive at Trafford Borough Council and Chief Accountable Officer for Trafford Clinical Commissioning Group, up until 2018.

Most recently, she was Chief Executive of Northamptonshire County Council, whilst it was undergoing Government intervention. She radically transformed the organisation, making it financially sustainable, whilst delivering significant improvements, and leading on the delivery of two new Unitary councils.

She is currently Relationship Director at Municipal Partners, a social impact company which works with local authorities to deliver housing solutions and better outcomes for communities.

The working arrangements are still being finalised but it is expected Theresa will start in Liverpool towards the end of September.

Recruitment for a permanent Chief Executive will begin shortly, to ensure a smooth handover.

Mayor Joanne Anderson said: “I am delighted someone of Theresa’s calibre is joining us to drive the council forward on our improvement journey.

“Her experience will bring fresh energy, positivity and a relentless focus on the challenges that lie ahead, so we become the council, the city and our residents deserve.

“I would like to thank Anne Marie Lubanski for continuing to act as Head of Paid Service until Theresa starts work.”

Lead Commissioner, Mike Cunningham, said: “We are delighted that Theresa Grant OBE will start in September as interim Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council.

“She is a highly experienced leader with a track record of delivering improvement at pace.

“We are confident that she, along with a strong senior leadership team, will drive the positive change needed at Liverpool City Council.”

Theresa Grant said: “I am delighted to be appointed interim Chief Executive at Liverpool City Council. It is a vibrant, diverse and hugely passionate city.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Staff, Councillors, Commissioners and Partners, using my skills and experience to make improvements and deliver quality, value for money services for residents.”