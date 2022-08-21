More than 4500 jobs and an estimated £200m worth of investment for Lansdowne, Bournemouth



Posted on Thursday 23rd February 2017

Bournemouth has been awarded £8.5million to create a world class business district at the Lansdowne.

Following today’s (Thursday 23 February) Growth Deal Fund announcement, the Lansdowne area will be completely revolutionised to become one of the South West’s leading commercial districts.

Secured via the Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, the funding will see major investment in improving the access from the train station up to what will eventually be the major new business district, including pedestrianising parts of the Lansdowne area.

Urban realm improvements will help to attract more visitors to Bournemouth, particularly by rail, as well as helping Bournemouth University to attract more students to their Lansdowne campus.

Access from the rail station will be considerably more attractive and safe, providing a welcoming gateway into the Lansdowne business district and onwards into the town centre.

Walking, cycling and public transport facilities will be improved helping to ensure that future development will be sustainable.

The combined investment, taking into account public realm improvements and new building developments, is estimated to be worth in the region of £200M.

Councillor John Beesley, Leader of Bournemouth Council, said; “We are delighted to have been awarded this additional government funding to create a commercial business district in Bournemouth.

“The Lansdowne has exciting potential for growth, both in terms of supporting existing businesses to grow and encouraging new businesses to start up.

“Talent, transport access, digital connectivity and good quality office space all influence the decisions of businesses as to where to locate. In an age where technology is allowing more flexible and mobile working, increasingly what locations can offer in terms of ‘lifestyle’ is also having a much greater influence. All these factors are helping to make Bournemouth a very attractive place for businesses to start up.

“We are competing in a global market and this investment will further cement Bournemouth’s position meaning we can compete with locations from across the world to attract businesses.”

Working with landowners, institutions and businesses the Council will set out to create a vision for Lansdowne and this funding will move this to the next level.

Through the Government’s investment it is expected that a minimum of 3,000 direct jobs and 1500 indirect jobs will be created by 2021.