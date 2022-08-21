Multiple Needs Service 16-24 years





09 August 2022



On Wednesday, 17 August cabinet will discuss recommissioning the Multiple Needs Service for young people aged 16-24 years. The service has operated in Barnsley since 2017 and provides accommodation and support to young people.

It is recommended that the current specification be revised to allow a dedicated accommodation facility for 16–17-year-olds to enhance services. This will require the reconfiguration of the existing accommodation but will not reduce the overall number of bed spaces available.

The service recommission will provide support across two dedicated sites offering differing levels of support and specific provision for 16- to 17-year-olds. Floating support will also be offered to help sustain successful tenancies in young people’s accommodation.

The service will retain the following elements:

Assessment facility – for initial stays to allow people to be assessed with closer monitoring and support.

Longer stay accommodation – to provide independence as people who use the service gain life skills and transition back into housing while still receiving regular support.

Crash pad – emergency accommodation providing very short stay provision.

Floating/outreach support – provides support to promote and helps move on from the accommodation of the service with support.

Recognising the signs and symptoms of trauma, aiding pathways for recovery.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Communities, said; “This report will help us to discuss and deliver the best support for young people in Barnsley. Helping them to reach their full potential and address their needs in the right environment for them. This service can be a real lifeline for some young people and with the correct delivery can help them to move on to independent living.”

Read more about the service in the cabinet report.