NNDC shortlisted for award after year of significant COVID-19 business support performance

Date published: 2nd July 2021

North Norfolk District Council has been shortlisted for the 2021 Public Finance Awards, recognising an exceptional performance in the issuing of COVID-19 business grants to sectors in the District affected by the pandemic.

The Public Finance Awards, in association with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy, praises schemes and recognises the work of public bodies, such as Councils, in projects that have displayed excellence or originality.

NNDC has been shortlisted for the Digital Finance Project of the Year, for the COVID-19 response in processing grant payments to local businesses.

Cllr. Eric Seward, Deputy Leader & portfolio holder for Finance and Assets said:

“NNDC was one of the top performing Councils in England in the distribution of grants to businesses throughout the pandemic.

We distributed over £120m in some 30,000 transactions thanks to a phenomenal effort from the Business Grants team. We have also received many messages of thanks from local businesses who have benefited from the financial support.”

The Council’s COVID-19 Business Grants team administered grants for small business relief and retail discounts to over 5,000 local businesses, delivering £50m between April-May 2020 alone.

This represents a monumental effort by a small team of key staff who have designed, programmed and implemented the online system within current resources enabling fast payments to deliver support when it was needed.

Duncan Ellis, Director for Resources said:

“This grant work represents a monumental effort by a small cross-departmental team of staff who have designed, programmed and implemented the online system, enabling fast payments to deliver support when it was needed the most.

The fact that they have managed to accomplish this with the majority of people working from home remotely is testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of all the staff involved.”

The efficient framework of the Business Grants team has meant that over the course of the pandemic to date, over £120m has been administered expediently in 30,000+ transactions to businesses in North Norfolk.

View COVID-19 Business Support and Advice