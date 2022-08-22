3 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Without Spending a Ton of Money

Consultations with mental health professionals and prescribed medication are often seen as the be-all end-all to mental and emotional well-being. But they’re often costly and inaccessible to many people who need mental healthcare. Fortunately, there are more affordable ways of gaining mental health improvements, many of which can be undertaken in your own home. There’s a time and place for medication and therapy, but in the meantime, give these solutions a try:

Get and Stay Socially Connected

We all need community. We need the emotional support and mental stimulation of interaction with family, friends and others who care about us.

Staying socially connected yields numerous benefits to physical health and mental well-being, according to Stanford Health. This includes strengthening the immune system, lowering anxiety and depression, and raising self-esteem.

Whenever possible, your interaction should be face to face. Second best is via phone or video, such as Zoom chats. If you don’t have friends or family nearby, consider joining civic groups or volunteering in ways that let you interact with others.

Online resources, such as the Conquer Life app, can also be helping in forming a community. Conquer Life puts right at your fingertips a wealth of mental health stories and resources, a supportive community and nourishment for your mind and spirit. You’ll be emotionally and mentally inspired and empowered.

Ana Arruda, CEO of Conquer Life Co explains the importance of social connection, “Healing comes from a feeling of safety, a feeling of embracing authenticity and accepting all of the unique flaws and gifts that makes us who we are. In order to feel safe enough to express our truest selves and continue to build upon the foundation that is our body and mind, we must have connection.”

Exercise Regularly

You know about the many benefits of exercise for weight control and physical health. What you might not know is that exercise can be just as effective in improving your mental state.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can see positive mental health results with just 30 minutes of activity three to five days a week. If you don’t have that much time, you can also make some improvements with just ten to fifteen minutes of exercise, especially if it’s a more intense activity, such as running.

You don’t have to join a health club or take a class. It can be as simple and easy as vigorous walks around your neighborhood, running at the local high school track or lifting weights at home. Just get your heart rate up, and do it regularly.

Put Your Mind in a Better State

According to Harvard Medical School, yoga and meditation can lower depression and anxiety and sharpen focus. The key here is to carve time out of your busy life to learn how to use these tools.

Both yoga and meditation can be learned from and practiced with expert online sources for free, by visiting resources like YouTube, Google, and Spotify.