Council meetings for August 2022

The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for August. All meetings to take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 24 August

10.00am Planning Committee

All meetings are now being held in person. Members of the public are able to attend with spaces being available on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to attend a meeting should phone (01429) 523568 or (01429) 523019 by midday 1 working day before the meeting. However, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.

Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.