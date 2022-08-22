Creative Advertising at Leeds College of Art receives the Creative Skillset Tick

Leeds College of Art’s BA (Hons) Creative Advertising degree course has been awarded a quality mark of accreditation from Creative Skillset, the industry skills body for the creative industries.

The Creative Skillset Tick is awarded to practice-based courses which best prepare students for a career in the industry.

The Tick, which is difficult to attain, is only awarded to degree programmes which are best suited to preparing students for a career in the creative industries and which keep up with the rapid pace of creative change.

Fabio Fragiacomo, Course Leader BA (Hons) Creative Advertising said:-

“We’re really proud to have achieved the Creative Skillset accreditation. Our Creative Advertising course is designed to develop a new generation of creative thinkers through our philosophy of ‘ideas that work’. Ideas that will work to solve any creative problem, and ideas that will enable our graduates to work in industry.

We have developed fantastic links with leading international names such as BBH, Beattie McGuinness Bungay, CST The Gate, JWT, M&C Saatchi, McCann Erickson, Mother, Ogilvy & Mather, CreativeRace, Brass, Uniform, and many more ‘must-work for’ agencies. The Creative Skillset Tick also recognises that our tutors have brilliant industry experience spanning art direction, copywriting and branding, working with some of the world’s top agencies.”

Image: work by Lyndarn Harrison, 2016 Creative Advertising graduate who picked up a coveted D&AD New Blood Pencil Award

The course team has received acknowledgment from leading industry professions, such as As Sir John Hegarty, Worldwide Creative Director at BBH, who said:- “They’re a great bunch, led by some very bright tutors.”

Professor Randall Whittaker, Director of Studies – Leeds College of Art, comments on the course’s success:-

“Our Creative Advertising degree has a long-standing history of working with industry leaders and highly successful advertising agencies. The Creative Skillset accreditation officially recognises this course as being one which connects with industry and teaches professional skills, which makes sure our graduates are work-ready. We are so pleased with the accreditation, which could not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from all of the creative advertising staff team.”

A sample of work by our Creative Advertising students 2016