Hackney students celebrate A-Level and post-16 results

There were lots of hugs, smiles and cheers as students reunited with friends and teachers to collect their A-Level and BTec results yesterday.

The proportion of BTec students gaining merits and distinctions has increased since 2019 – the last time students sat formal exams.

Meanwhile, 93 percent of students who sat their A-Levels in Hackney achieved grades A-D with improvements since 2019 stronger than those reported nationally.

BSix College student, Victoria Fatimehin, 21, gained a Btec distinction in Music Production and Performance.

“I’m headed off to study at a music school,” she said. “I want to become a musician or producer. I’m really happy I got this result – I’m off to do greater things!”

Daisy O’Connell, 18, from Clapton Girls’ Academy, gained three A*s in Geography, Politics and Chemistry, and will be reading Geography in Mansfield College, at Oxford University.

She said: “I feel really proud of myself. Going to Oxbridge is something you see others go on to do but you don’t feel it’s going to be you. There’s no feeling like it!”

Micaiah Campbell, 18, from BSix, achieved a triple D* in Applied Science and will be studying Chemical Engineering at London Southbank University. “I want to learn more about fuel,” she said. “It’s our future and really relevant today.

“I did better than I thought – which means a better future for me. I’ve really enjoyed studying at BSix – they’ve been very supportive.”

Women’s football-mad Ummhaani Mulla-Balla from Clapton Girls’ Academy, achieved A*, A and B in Maths, Physics and Product Design; she’ll be studying Design Engineering in Nottingham University.

She said: “I’m so excited to go to Nottingham. There is so much to do there. The course is really good; I’m so excited to do the product design part of it.”

The Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville; Deputy Mayor, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble; Director of Education, Annie Gammon; and Group Director of Children and Education, Jacquie Burke visited schools across the borough on results morning to congratulate students.