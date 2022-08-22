Home | Inside Cromer’s Walking Football

Date published: 2nd July 2021

Operating from Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association, Walking Football invites over 50s to come and play a more relaxed game of football.

Walking Football is slower paced and players are encouraged to play casually, at their own speeds. It offers a multitude of health benefits to older people, such as improving blood pressure and resting heart rate, lowering cholesterol, improving blood sugar levels, bone density, reactions and improving general physical and mental health.

The Walking Football Association suggest it is linked to reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, strokes and developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Karle Parnell, an assistant Sports Development Officer for NNDC runs the sessions every Tuesday morning at 9:30am.

Walking Football is an opportunity for older people to exercise outside, meet new people and build in a new regular fixture to their week.

Short five-a-side games allow for a maximum of 3 touches and penalties for running

Ted, who regularly attends the sessions, said:

“I’ve been coming to the sessions for nearly 5 years – they’ve been a great opportunity to exercise, have a kickabout and have some fun.

I go to 2 sessions a week, one in Mundesley, and it’s been great for my health and my wellbeing to get out and play while looking after myself”

Ted, attending the Cromer session on a Tuesday morning.

