Popular seaside park plans going ahead



Posted on Thursday 23rd February 2017

Alum Chine children’s seaside play park will see expansion and improvements in time for Summer 2017.

Responding to comments gathered in a survey of enthusiastic play park users during 2016, the Council is set to address the wear and tear to facilities while also extending the area of this popular park. Work is set to commence in early March. Planning permission for four new superhuts at the Chine was this week granted with income from these huts allocated to fund the park improvements.

Cllr Lawrence Williams Cabinet Member for Tourism, Leisure & The Arts said: “We are delighted to be continuing our Seafront Strategy with these improvements at Alum Chine Play Park. It was evident during the recent half term that this is an extremely popular park all year round, but it is in need of some attention. Plans to extend the capacity and improve play facilities will mean it is available for children to enjoy in years to come.”

“We are currently finalising plans, so the park will close in March and is expected to reopen in early Summer 2017.”

By creating a ‘treasure island’ themed playground, introducing a more naturalised landscape and extending the park to incorporate the wooded banking, the popular park would continue to be an asset to the seafront for future visitors to enjoy. New pieces of equipment would be installed, with the initial concept including a sand pit with a ‘sunken’ pirate ship, a buried treasure chest and a low maintenance water feature.

www.bournemouth.gov.uk/alumchine