Top Brass Lined Up for Barnsley Big Weekend





11 July 2022



Musicians from three of the UK’s most accomplished brass bands will entertain visitors to Barnsley on Saturday July 16 as part of the town’s Brassed On festival.

The brass festival forms part of Barnsley’s Big Weekend, which sees top road cycling action, Pride celebrations, Mayor’s Day and other free family-friend events taking place throughout the weekend in the town centre.

The famous Black Dyke Band, fresh from a performance at Glastonbury, will perform in The Glass Works Square at 11.30am on Saturday morning.

Barnsley’s own Grimethorpe Band will perform music from the film Brassed Off at 3.30pm and, at 1.30pm, members of the esteemed WFEL Fairey Band will perform under their Acid Brass guise- an unlikely fusion of big brass and acid house anthems.

Expect furious energy and Balkan sounds from The Baghdaddies and carnival grooves from Bombay Baja – Europe’s leading Indian brass band.

Barnsley Metropolitan Band, young ensembles from Barnsley Music Hub, Flap Cap Brass, and more mature players from the U3A Old Blowers will also perform.

The entire town centre will be alive with the sound of brass, with performances also taking place in Cheapside near the Alhambra and in Barnsley Pals Memorial Square near the Town Hall.

Learn more about Barnsley’s Big Weekend programme.