Blog: Top tips for results week

You’ve done it, you’ve reached the long-awaited Results Day!

And it’s probably felt like the longest wait of your life!

But now you’re thinking “it’s results day already…what do I need to do?!”

Try your best not to worry too much about it as it approaches, be open with your parents and friends, talk to them about any worries you may have – they’re there to help.

Below is some useful information that will hopefully make you feel a bit more at ease about results week.

When is it all happening?

GCSE results day 2022 is on Thursday 25th August. Students can normally receive their exam results from around 10am, but check with your school for the exact times.

(For all Cornwall College Group students receiving results you will be able to access them online via the Student ProPortal from 8am, click here for more information).

1. The days before…

Waiting for any results day can be extremely stressful. So, if you feel stressed, remember that it is completely normal and something most people your age feel right now.

In fact, picking up your results can be more worrying than taking the actual exam! Just remember your final grades (if not what you had hoped) aren’t the be all and end all, so just try and keep calm. At the end of the day, your results are whatever you make of them after school, the choice is yours!

Look after yourself. If you’re feeling overwhelmed in the days leading up to your results day, take 5 minutes every day to sit and do nothing, or do something you really love to ease your mind. Eat properly, keep talking to your friends as you may all be feeling the same way – keeping quiet won’t help anyone.

Sleep well. We all love a good Netflix binge to help us forget our daily lives sometimes, but try and focus on getting a good 7-8 hours sleep a night beforehand. If you’re struggling perhaps try listening to music to relax or read a book/magazine instead of looking at a TV or your phone. After a few nights with good levels of sleep your day-to-day energy and stress levels should improve.

Plan. You will either be going to school to collect your results, or you will be opening them at home. Either way – don’t do it alone. Before the day, think about who you want there (friends, family, teachers) and ask them if they will go through it with you. You’ll feel much better once you’ve asked them.

Find out more resources that will help you relax- recipes, playlists etc here

2. The day itself…

Make sure you have water, a pen and your phone handy (your family and friends will want to make sure you are OK if you are not with them).

Who’s with you? Sharing the big day will be memorable, it’s great to have people with you that have your back too if something doesn’t go to plan. Whether it’s walking up to get that envelope or opening an email it’s a good idea to have someone with you. Plus, who’s going to take *that* picture of you grinning with your results paper?!

3. So, what next?

You got your results – the wait is over. But what do you do now? You may have your next steps sorted (go you!) but you may also be a little unsure, especially now that you’ve got your results.

If you have applied for a course at The Cornwall College Group you don’t have to do anything as we will contact you on the day to discuss what grades you received. We are here to make your day as stress free as possible. Visit this page for more information about our live Facebook Q&A event on Weds 24th August if you are still unsure about your next steps.

If you didn’t get what you expected, don’t be down, it’s what you decide to do next that matters. You still have SO many options! If you are applying to The Cornwall College Group our tutors will call you to discuss your options and find the best fit for you – the good news is we can still help you achieve the career of your dreams (that’s why we call ourselves the career college!)

Also, it isn’t too late to change your mind. You still have time to change course or switch from a different college if that’s what you want to do – and our friendly team are here ALL summer to talk through anything you need to know. Just head to www.cornwall.ac.uk/contact-find-us to get the conversation started.

Now you’re ready. Go get those results – and good luck!